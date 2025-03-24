What colour is your dal? If it’s yellow, the US wants a free pass.

An Indian dietary staple has taken centrestage in India-US trade negotiations amid a new 10% import duty on pulses imposed by New Delhi.

The US is seeking a separate harmonized system of nomenclature (HSN) code for the yellow lentils that it exports to India, according to two officials aware of the developments in the ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations between the two nations.

India on 8 March introduced a 10% import duty on lentils (primarily masoor dal, which are red), while extending a zero-rate on yellow peas till 31 May. Yellow lentils resemble yellow peas but are a different variety of legumes.

“Currently, all lentil imports, regardless of colour or country of origin, are recorded under a single HSN code, which covers dried, shelled lentils. This means that both red and yellow lentils imported from any country, including the US, are recorded under a single HSN code," said Bimal Kothari, chairman, India Pulses and Grains Association.

“The demand for a separate HSN code aims to keep yellow lentils out of the duty structure imposed to curb the import of red lentils," he added. “Once a separate HSN code is provided, yellow lentils will be treated as a distinct commodity and will receive immediate relief from the 10% duty currently imposed on red lentils."

To be sure, India is considering duty-free imports of US pulses amid escalating trade tensions between the two nations, as Mint reported on 3 March. Trump has indicated that the US would impose reciprocal tariffs on India beginning April.

Spokespersons for the United States Trade Representative and India’s ministries of external affairs, commerce, and consumer affairs did not immediately reply to Mint’s queries emailed on Monday.

Also read | India and US move forward with bilateral trade agreement, but no talks on reciprocal tariffs

A lengthy process

The HSN code is a globally standardised system by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for classifying traded goods. The process of obtaining a separate HSN code can be longdrawn, involving a study by agencies such as India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, followed by a proposal to the WCO’s harmonized system committee for international recognition.

Once approved, the Indian government will notify the new HSN code through circulars issued by the customs department, the GST Council and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

“The issue of a separate classification for yellow lentils has come into discussion during the trade negotiations," said one of the two unnamed officials mentioned above. “It is at the discussion stage, and a decision in this regard will be taken after evaluating its impact on the domestic production," said the second official.

India’s domestic production of lentils increased from 1.27 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 1.56 mt in FY23 and 1.8 mt in FY24, and is projected to end this financial year at 1.82 mt, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

But this falls well short of domestic consumption of lentils, which was 2.46 mt in FY22 and 2.32 mt in FY23, according to a consumer affairs ministry statement in the Lok Sabha in July last year.

The shortfall has traditionally been compensated through imports from Canada, Australia, Russia, Turkey, the US, the UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

In FY24, India’s total lentil imports stood at 1.84 mt, with the US accounting for just 0.01 mt, according to consumer affairs ministry data. In the first nine months of FY25, India imported 0.96 mt of lentils, including 0.53 mt from Canada, 0.35 mt from Australia, and 0.05 mt from the US.

Also read | Why India’s electronics sector is least at risk from Trump's reciprocal tariff scrutiny