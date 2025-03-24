News
What colour is your dal? If it’s yellow, the US wants a free pass.
Summary
- As Trump’s reciprocal tariffs loom over New Delhi, yellow lentils have taken the centrestage in bilateral trade agreement talks between India and the US.
An Indian dietary staple has taken centrestage in India-US trade negotiations amid a new 10% import duty on pulses imposed by New Delhi.
