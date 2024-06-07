Yelp can sue reputation company for promising to suppress bad reviews

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Yelp can pursue a lawsuit accusing a reputation management company of fraudulently advertising its ability to remove "bad" reviews from the business review website.

In a decision late Thursday night, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said Yelp can pursue trademark infringement and unfair competition claims against ReviewVio, which operates as Dandy.

Yelp said ReviewVio's ads, which include the Yelp logo, harmed its reputation by suggesting that businesses could pay for artificially inflated star ratings.

This allegedly undercut honest businesses that will not pay to remove negative reviews, and undermined the usefulness of Yelp's website to consumers.

Yelp also said it lost ad revenue from businesses that paid for "review gating," which the company prohibits, or incorrectly believed that Yelp endorsed the practice.

In a 27-page decision, Alsup said Yelp sufficiently alleged that ReviewVio's conduct could cause confusion about the companies' relationship.

"The allegations make plausible that ReviewVio's alleged marketing influences (businesses') choice to purchase Yelp's ad services, ReviewVio's review management services or no services to promote themselves at all - believing the game rigged," he wrote.

Alsup said Yelp can seek damages for ReviewVio's alleged misrepresentations to businesses, but not to consumers.

In seeking a dismissal, ReviewVio said there was no evidence of confusion, or that it "partook in any sort of immoral or unethical behavior."

Lawyers for ReviewVio had no immediate comment.

James Daire, associate legal director at Yelp, said the San Francisco-based company was pleased with the decision.

"The court has recognized the harm caused by practices like review gating, which deceptively cultivates positive reviews on public platforms and diverts criticisms to private channels," he said

The case is Yelp Inc v ReviewVio Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 23-06508.