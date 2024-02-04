Yemen's Huthis on February 4 pledged to respond, saying the US and British air strikes “will not deter us" after a number of targets were hit by the United States in retaliation to Iran-backed Huthis' repeated Red Sea attacks. A drone attack had killed three US soldiers in Jordan following which America led strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response.

This marks the third time that British and American forces have jointly targeted the Huthis. Global trade has faced disruptions as Huthis stand in solidarity with Palestinians in war-torn Gaza.

The United States, Britain and other countries in support for the operation against Yemen's Huthis said Saturday's strikes hit “36 Huthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Huthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea."

The air strikes "are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Huthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilising attacks," said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. He further said, "Coalition forces targeted 13 locations associated with the Huthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defence systems, and radars" reported AP.

Huthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree informed that the capital Sanaa and other rebel-held areas were targeted with a total of 48 air strikes. Yahya Saree took to social media platform X where he stated, "These attacks will not deter us from our... stance in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip." He added, “the latest strikes will not pass without response and punishment."

Britain's defence ministry informed that Royal Air Force Typhoon warplanes struck targets including two ground control stations used to operate attack and reconnaissance drones.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday informed that its forces carried out a strike against a Huthi anti-ship missile that "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," reported AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)

