Yemen's Houthis vow response after airstrikes by US, UK: 'These attacks will not…'
Yemen's Huthis on February 4 pledged to respond, saying the US and British air strikes “will not deter us" after a number of targets were hit by the United States in retaliation to Iran-backed Huthis' repeated Red Sea attacks. A drone attack had killed three US soldiers in Jordan following which America led strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response.