Yen Drops Beyond 158 Per Dollar as BOJ Keeps Key Rate Unchanged
(Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to a fresh 34-year low against the dollar after the Bank of Japan indicated monetary policy will stay easy, heightening speculation authorities may soon intervene in the market to stop the currency’s decline.
