Yen Weakens Through 150 Per Dollar, Raising Intervention Risk
(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened past 150 per dollar for the first time since November, raising the specter that Japanese authorities will step in to prop up the currency, after hot US inflation data prompted traders to dial back their bets on interest-rate cuts and bid up the greenback.