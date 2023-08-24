Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Mercenary Chief Who Clashed With Putin’s Military in R

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s fall from grace was swift. A former caterer for Russian President Vladimir Putin who went on to lead a mercenary group in Africa, in Ukraine and, ultimately, in Russia itself in a June mutiny against the country’s defense establishment, died Wednesday.

Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash northwest of Moscow, according to Russian authorities. Social-media channels close to Wagner said Russian air defenses shot down the jet, an Embraer Legacy 600. Video footage posted by onlookers showed what looked like the trail of a missile and the plane falling from the sky with one wing missing.

His death solidifies the standing of Putin, whose image was badly dented by the mutiny of his longtime protégé against military commanders. Putin subsequently used the mutiny as an excuse to purge top military officers who Kremlin watchers say are the most likely threat in any possible palace coup.

Prigozhin shared traits with many powerful men in Putin’s Russia. He had a history in St. Petersburg—Putin’s native city—and spent time in prison, which would later prove useful. Through his food business, he rapidly accumulated wealth as private businesses sprang up in the country. He went on to recruit armed men to protect and advance his career and used his connection with Putin to open doors in Russia’s upper echelons of power.

Yet Prigozhin took the competitive spirit to an extreme degree. After he was called into Ukraine to help save Russia’s botched invasion of Ukraine last year, his criticism of rival military leaders led to cracks in Russia’s war effort.

Prigozhin was born in June 1961 to a mother who worked in a hospital and a father who died when he was young. Like Putin, Prigozhin hailed from St. Petersburg’s rough neighborhoods and was known to be athletic in his youth. After jail time for theft in the Soviet Union, he went on to open some of the city’s most fashionable restaurants in the 1990s, personally pouring wine for celebrity guests such as then-President George W. Bush in 2006.

He soon moved from catering for the Russian government and military to running quasi-military units himself. For years, the Kremlin used Prigozhin’s Wagner Group for military and hacking operations abroad that the Russian government could plausibly deny.

In 2014, Russia seized Crimea and lent support to pro-Russia fighters in Eastern Ukraine with the help of irregular units including one that became known as Wagner, according to Ukraine’s intelligence service.

But at the time, Prigozhin was better known as the owner of an online propaganda operation, the Internet Research Agency, that interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to the FBI. A U.S. arrest warrant was issued for him in 2018.

Also that year, hundreds of Wagner fighters were killed or maimed in U.S. strikes after the mercenaries advanced on a Syrian outpost that included an American special-operations post, then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress.

American officials say Wagner forces are involved in a number of countries in Africa, where they have provided brutal but largely effective security services for local leaders in exchange for slices of gold, diamond and other natural-resource businesses. In the end, the countries have tended to have favorable relations with Moscow, which supplies Wagner’s weapons.

Last year, the Kremlin enlisted Prigozhin’s Wagner Group to provide a boost to its botched invasion of Ukraine. Prigozhin appeared to relish the job with frequent angry and often grisly postings on his social-media channel from the battle zone.

After the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Wagner troops were the only Russian forces able to advance for nearly a year, taking the city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin, who by then admitted he was leading the group, garnered a wide following for his populist rhetoric against the Russian elite.

By Prigozhin’s own admission, Wagner lost 20,000 troops in the monthslong battle for Bakhmut, which left the Ukrainian city in ruins.

He also established recruiting centers across Russia. Wagner’s ranks include many former members of Russia’s military, particularly from the special forces and other selective units, as well as fighters recruited in Russian prisons with a promise of amnesty. The group’s members are often called the “musicians," an allusion to the composer Richard Wagner. Its members have a cultlike rigidity and executed at least one deserter publicly with a sledgehammer.

But with his successes Prigozhin was also stepping up a war of words with rivals in Russia’s military apparatus—Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Armed Forces chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, whom he accused of starving his troops of vital munitions. On June 23, he accused them of launching an artillery barrage on Wagner, although that accusation was never confirmed.

Prigozhin said his forces would launch a “march for justice" in Russia, and on June 24, he said that his troops had left eastern Ukraine and started entering the southern Russian city of Rostov, where he said young conscripts offered no resistance. Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Prigozhin on charges of mutiny.

“The evil that the military leadership of the country brings forward must be stopped. They have forgotten the word justice, and we will return it," Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Wagner’s social media on June 23. “Anyone attempting resistance will be considered a threat and immediately destroyed."

The Wagner leader’s public appearances had been scant since he abandoned his insurrection on June 24 and was filmed leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov. Prigozhin appears to have divided his time among Russia, Belarus and Africa since then.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko initially said Prigozhin was in his country after a deal was brokered to grant him immunity from prosecution in Russia. But a few days later, on June 29, Prigozhin was back in Moscow meeting with Putin and surrounded by Wagner commanders, it was later reported by the Kremlin. Russian media showed what it said was a raid on Prigozhin’s offices and residence in Russia.

At the start of July, Lukashenko said Prigozhin was no longer on his territory and that he was back in Russia. The Kremlin at the time said it wasn’t following Prigozhin’s movements and didn’t have the “ability or desire to do so."

A few audio recordings since the mutiny and an unverified video posted this week on Telegram suggest the paramilitary chief had been in Africa, where his forces are deployed in Mali and where he praised the recent coup in Niger and offered his mercenaries’ services to the junta in Niamey.

