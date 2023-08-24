Prigozhin was born in June 1961 to a mother who worked in a hospital and a father who died when he was young. Like Putin, Prigozhin hailed from St. Petersburg’s rough neighborhoods and was known to be athletic in his youth. After jail time for theft in the Soviet Union, he went on to open some of the city’s most fashionable restaurants in the 1990s, personally pouring wine for celebrity guests such as then-President George W. Bush in 2006.