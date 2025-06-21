International Yoga Day 2025: What's open, what's closed on June 21 — Banks, offices, schools, shops, more

The nation is all set to celebrate 11th International Yoga Day today. Wide-scale celebrations will be held across the country as the Centre is organising a multitude of events nationwide. It's time to know what's open and what's closed on Saturday, June 21.

Even though International Yoga Day has received worldwide recognition, but the day is not recognised as an official public or bank holiday. Thus, all public and private sector banks, shops and offices will remain open and operate as usual, besides normal operation of public transport. The theme for Yoda day this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Banks Several government institutions and schools will be hosting yoga events and awareness programs today. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays and remain open on the first and third Saturdays. Since, June 21 is third Saturday, it will be observed as a regular working day for all banks.

Delhi Metro Delhi Metro commenced train service earlier than usual today as operations started on all lines from 4:00 AM to facilitate movement of Yoga participants. Change in train interval timing was made for morning hours until commencement of passenger services.

Schools Currently, summer vacation holidays are underway in government and private schools in most of North Indian states. However, Bihar Education Department issued orders to all District Education Officers to open schools from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM on the June 21 to mark ‘Yoga Sangam.’ In view of International Yoga Day, over 70 thousand government schools have been instructed to remain open, and all teachers and school students will be participating in Yoga Day activities today.

In addition to megaevents across Delhi, 'Yoga Bandhan' programmes will be organised at iconic locations in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Gwalior and other cities.

Traffic advisory for Vizag Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a grand International Yoga Day event in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam today. The City Police has imposed traffic and drone restrictions. Around 5 lakh people are expected to participate in the event which is being organised in a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach to Bhogapuram in the port city of Visakhapatnam, PTI reported. Traffic restrictions are in place on the movement of vehicles from Park Hotel to Bhimili Beach.