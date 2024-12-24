Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi's role in fostering peace and unity. Amidst global conflicts, the partnership emphasises mutual cooperation in various sectors and showcases the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Japan.

Showering praises on the prime minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Narendra Modi is binding the world in the thread of peace, unity and harmony through the message of Lord Buddha at a time when many countries are at war.

Yogi made these remarks while welcoming a delegation led by Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Province Kotaro Nagasaki at his official residence on Monday. He described Uttar Pradesh as a state of ‘unlimited potential’.

"The roots of strategic, cultural and global cooperation have been connected between the two countries for more than a millennium. Today, when many countries of the world are at war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is binding the world in the thread of peace, harmony and unity through the message of Lord Buddha," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Adityanath delivered his opening remarks in Japanese. His nearly two-minute opening remarks surprised the delegation from Japan and received wide applause, according to reports.

Uttar Pradesh government and Yamanashi Prefecture (Japan) signed an MoU for industrial cooperation, tourism and vocational education on the occasion.

"The strong relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister of Japan, late Shinzo Abe, have also taken the political, economic and business relations of India-Japan to new heights," he said.

Adityanath said the MoU is a result of the prime minister's commitment to work together with the Quad countries for humanity on the basis of shared democratic values.

Currently, more than 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India, including seven major firms -- Mitsui Technologies, Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors, Denso, Toyodrunk, Nissin ABC Logistics, Sekisui DLJM Molding – operating in Uttar Pradesh.

Rich Indo-Japan Economic co-operation Economic co-operation between India and Japan is very rich, he said, and added that bilateral trade between the two countries has been USD 22.854 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

During this period, USD 17.69 billion was exported from Japan to India and USD 5.15 billion was imported.

On this occasion, Governor Yamanashi Prefecture of Japan, Kotaro Nagasaki said there have been spiritual and historical relations between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing happiness over the MoU, he said that Japan will provide mutual cooperation in labour skilled development, renewable energy, hydro power, exchange of knowledge and technology.

