The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has declared November 25 as “no non-veg day". The UP government's decision to declare November 25 as no non-veg day in order to honour and pay tribute to Sadhu TL Vaswani. According to the government's circular, all slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state will remain closed on this day.

The government has asked authorities to make sure that the order is followed strictly across the state.

The UP government in its notification said, "In honor of Sadhu TL Vaswani's birth anniversary and to uphold the principles of non-violence advocated by eminent leaders, a "no non-veg day" will be observed on November 25. Consequently, all slaughterhouses and meat shops will be closed on this occasion."

Who was Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani?

Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani, an educationist who started the Mira Movement, was born on November 25, 1879. Annually, the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, which exists to take forward the life and mission of Sadhu T. L. Vaswani, celebrates International Meatless Day on Vaswani's birthday, 25 November, because he had strongly advocated the universal practice of vegetarian living. He died on January 16, 1966, at the age of 86

The recent announcement came days after the UP government imposed a ban on Halal-certified products with immediate effect. On 18 November, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued an order that forbade the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with the Halal certification.

According to the official release, strict legal measures will be implemented against any individual or firm engaged in the production, storage, distribution, buying, and selling of Halal-certified medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics within Uttar Pradesh. However, products manufactured for export will not be subject to the restrictions.

The press note further mentioned that the state government recently received information indicating that products such as dairy items, sugar, bakery products, peppermint oil, salty ready-to-eat beverages, and edible oils are being labelled with Halal certification.

Halal certification, operating as a parallel system, creates confusion regarding food quality, violating government rules in this regard, said the press release.

