A Moradabad woman filed a police complaint after her husband pronounced triple talaq over her refusal to stop watching a video related to recent violence in Sambhal.Let's find out what happened.

A woman from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh is making headlines after her husband gave her ‘triple talaq’ for supporting police action following Sambhal violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman has alleged that while she was watching a video linked to the recent Sambhal violence, her support for police action infuriated her husband Ejazul. He asked her to stop watching the video. However, when she refused to comply and continued watching the clip, her husband divorced her by saying 'talaq' three times.

The victim, identified as Nida said, "Koi wajah hi toh nahi thi. Bina wajah ke talaq diya hai (There was no reason at all. He divorced me without a reason." After this, Nida filed a police complaint against her husband as triple talaq is banned by the law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court of India made the practice of 'Triple Talaq' unlawful in 2017 and called it “unconstitutional." Discontinuing the centuries-old practice, the Bharatiya Janata Party approved a bill in 2019.

Complaining of her husband's misdeeds, she said, "I was watching a video because I had to visit Sambhal for a wedding. I also had some personal work. So I was checking if it was safe to go there. My husband asked me why I was watching the video. I said what is wrong is wrong. Everyone has the right to defend themselves."

Consequently, the altercation led to the divorce and the husband said, "You are not a Muslim; you are an infidel. You support the police." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three years of marriage ended in divorce after the husband said that he will not keep his wife with him anymore. "He started misbehaving with me," she added.

Superintendent of Moradabad Ranvijay Sing said, "A woman has filed a complaint against her husband."