An eatery in the national capital Delhi has introduced a unique challenge for all foodies. Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant, in Uttam Nagar, is offering ₹71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes.

Restaurant owner, Shekhar Kumar said, "10-feet-long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. If one person finishes the Dosa all by themselves in 40 minutes, we offer a check of prize money of 71,000 rupees."

Kumar said he used to make small dosa earlier but then he decided to make big dosa to make it more challenging for his customers. Subsequently, Kumar added a 5-feet, 6-feet and 8-feet griddle (tawa) is common to make giant dosa.

He further informed that 25-26 people have taken up this challenge. No one has won this challenge so far.

Delhi | An eatery in Uttam Nagar offering ₹71,000 to finish 10ft long dosa in 40 mins



Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the Dosa challenge, said, "I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I thought of winning the prize of ₹71,000 and that's why I participated. I thought I might be able to finish the dosa. But I couldn't finish the dosa and lost the challenge. I am visiting the restaurant for the last 10-12 years. I have tasted the dosa and it is tasty, so I thought I might win the challenge. But I couldn't eat it. The dosa costs 1,500 rupees".

