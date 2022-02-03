You can win 71,000 if you eat a 10-feet-long dosa in this Delhi restaurant

You can win ₹71,000 if you eat a 10-feet-long dosa in this Delhi restaurant1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Delhi: Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant, in Uttam Nagar, is offering ₹71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi: Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant, in Uttam Nagar, is offering ₹71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes
An eatery in the national capital Delhi has introduced a unique challenge for all foodies. Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant, in Uttam Nagar, is offering ₹71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes.
An eatery in the national capital Delhi has introduced a unique challenge for all foodies. Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant, in Uttam Nagar, is offering ₹71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes.
Restaurant owner, Shekhar Kumar said, "10-feet-long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. If one person finishes the Dosa all by themselves in 40 minutes, we offer a check of prize money of 71,000 rupees."
Restaurant owner, Shekhar Kumar said, "10-feet-long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. If one person finishes the Dosa all by themselves in 40 minutes, we offer a check of prize money of 71,000 rupees."
Kumar said he used to make small dosa earlier but then he decided to make big dosa to make it more challenging for his customers. Subsequently, Kumar added a 5-feet, 6-feet and 8-feet griddle (tawa) is common to make giant dosa.
Kumar said he used to make small dosa earlier but then he decided to make big dosa to make it more challenging for his customers. Subsequently, Kumar added a 5-feet, 6-feet and 8-feet griddle (tawa) is common to make giant dosa.
He further informed that 25-26 people have taken up this challenge. No one has won this challenge so far.
He further informed that 25-26 people have taken up this challenge. No one has won this challenge so far.
“10 ft long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. We're receiving calls from everywhere to participate. 25-26 people have taken up this challenge, no one could win," Kumar, restaurant owner said.
“10 ft long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. We're receiving calls from everywhere to participate. 25-26 people have taken up this challenge, no one could win," Kumar, restaurant owner said.
Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the Dosa challenge, said, "I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I thought of winning the prize of ₹71,000 and that's why I participated. I thought I might be able to finish the dosa. But I couldn't finish the dosa and lost the challenge. I am visiting the restaurant for the last 10-12 years. I have tasted the dosa and it is tasty, so I thought I might win the challenge. But I couldn't eat it. The dosa costs 1,500 rupees".
Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the Dosa challenge, said, "I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I thought of winning the prize of ₹71,000 and that's why I participated. I thought I might be able to finish the dosa. But I couldn't finish the dosa and lost the challenge. I am visiting the restaurant for the last 10-12 years. I have tasted the dosa and it is tasty, so I thought I might win the challenge. But I couldn't eat it. The dosa costs 1,500 rupees".
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!