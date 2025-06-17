'You will be missed': Air India gives ‘final salute’ to Captain Sabharwal who died in Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India Plane Crash: Air India, on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who lost his life in the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, along with 240 others on Thursday, June 12.

Giving a “final salute” to Captain Sabharwal, and honouring him as an “exceptional aviator", Air India posted on X: “RIP Captain. You will be missed.”

The ‘exceptional aviator’ was laid to rest today, June 17. His funeral was attended by Air India COO, Tata Group's HR Head and Communications Head, Air India shared on X.

Hailed as a “hero” by locals – Captain Sabharwal — who was in the cockpit of the ill-fated AI-I71 flight, reportedly managed to divert the aircraft at the last second to prevent crashing into any apartment block, saving many lives.

Air India Plane Crash On June 12 – the “darkest day in Tata Group's history,” plumes of black smoke filled the skies in Ahmedabad's Mehnaninagar after flight AI171 smashed into BJ Medical College Hostel's Mess, killing 241 people on board, and others on ground.

The death toll climbed to 270, including MBBS students, a PG resident doctor, who were having lunch in the mess when the London Gatwick bound plane lost height and turned into a ‘fire-ball’ – crashing into the hostel.

Bodies were charred, requiring forensic teams to carry out DNA tests to identify them and hand over to the kin. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said that as of today evening, a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched

Only one person – seated at 11A during the time of the crash — Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, miraculously survived.

Captain Sabharwal — a ‘hero’ Even in the face of the deadly crash, the late captain of the Boeing Dreamliner is remembered by locals as a “hero.”

All 18 families residing in the three-story building beneath the flight path are certain that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal saved their lives. His Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was heading straight toward their homes, got diverted as skillful handling of the emergency averted the disaster at that place, reported The Sun.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal – the veteran pilot; had over 8000 hours of flying experience Aged 54-years-old, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was the son of an officer from India’s civil aviation authority.