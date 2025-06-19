'You will be remembered': Air India, hundreds of people bid farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder killed in crash

Air India, along with scores of people, bid farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder — co-pilot of the ill-fated flight that crashed in Ahmedabad last week — whose last rites were conducted today in Mumbai. The Tata Group-owned airline described Kunder as a "valued colleague," and wrote on social media:

“With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder — a young aviator full of promise, a valued colleague, and a deeply cherished member of the Air India family.

Clive’s quiet dedication, grace, and passion for flying earned him the admiration of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

At his prayer and funeral service, senior leaders from Tata Group and Air India stood beside his family, friends, and loved ones — to honour his memory, share in their grief, and offer strength during this incredibly difficult time.

We extend our deepest condolences to Clive’s family. In this moment of profound loss, we stand with you — in remembrance, in sorrow, and in solidarity. Clive’s spirit, warmth, and legacy will always remain a part of Air India. You will be remembered. You will be missed.”

The last rites of Kunder were held at Sewri Christian Cemetery in the afternoon, hours after his mortal remains were brought from Ahmedabad.

Tearful mourners held photographs of the late pilot as they gathered to bid him a final farewell, a week after his tragic death in the crash. Earlier in the day, the casket bearing his mortal remains arrived at Mumbai airport and was brought to his home at Suntek City on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West) by his family.

Friends, relatives, and local residents assembled at his residence to offer their respects and later joined the funeral procession. Kunder had been living in Mumbai with his aging parents and younger sister. His body was kept at the family home until 1 p.m. before being taken to the cemetery for the final rites.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed on June 12, resulting in the deaths of all but one on board, along with 29 people on the ground. The aircraft plunged into a medical hostel complex in a densely populated area of Gujarat.

The ill-fated flight was captained by Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Kunder as his co-pilot. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Sabharwal had logged 8,200 hours of flying experience, while Kunder had 1,100 hours.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1:39 p.m. Shortly after take-off, Captain Sabharwal issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call — signaling a full emergency — to Air Traffic Control in Ahmedabad. Moments later, the aircraft crashed into the medical facility just outside the airport premises.