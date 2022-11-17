‘Your obedient servant’: RaGa alleges Savarkar wrote ‘mercy pleas’ to British

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a Bharat Jodo Yatra ahead of the 2024 general election, has alleged that Veer Savarkar had “written mercy petitions to the British" and also accepted the pension. Defending his remarks about VD Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi said “I am very clear he helped the British" and that he did so “because of fear". Revealing the contents of the “apology letter" as allegedly written by Savarkar to the British, Rahul Gandhi said, in the letter, he stated that “I bed to remain, sir, your most obedient servant."

