‘Your obedient servant’: RaGa alleges Savarkar wrote ‘mercy pleas’ to British

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a Bharat Jodo Yatra ahead of the 2024 general election, has alleged that Veer Savarkar had “written mercy petitions to the British" and also accepted the pension. Defending his remarks about VD Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi said “I am very clear he helped the British" and that he did so “because of fear". Revealing the contents of the “apology letter" as allegedly written by Savarkar to the British, Rahul Gandhi said, in the letter, he stated that “I bed to remain, sir, your most obedient servant."
"I have a document that comprises Savarkar's letter to (the) British in which he has stated 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant'. This is not written by me... but Savarkarji. Let everyone read this document," Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference, adding that, “I am very clear that he helped the British" while brandishing the letter he claimed Savarkar wrote to the British.
Rahul Gandhi also said that he believes Savarkar did this “because of fear", while those who were locked in jail such as Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru did not write any letter, the Congress leader said.
"Veer Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for years… did not write any letter. I believe Savarkarji signed this letter because of fear," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Veer Savarkar betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British. “Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said ‘sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi attended Tribal Convention during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hingoli on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
Rahul Gandhi said that Hindutva ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to take a pension from Britisher and worked against Congress.
"In Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter and told the British to forgive him and release him from jail. Veer Savarkar took a pension from the British, he worked against Congress. After coming out of jail he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is, he fought against the British when he was 24 years old," he said.
