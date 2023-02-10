Too soon to talk about the future, but artificial intelligence (AI) backed chatbots are truly the present. OpenAI got the world buzzing by introducing its ChatGPT bot in December last year. Since then, technology giants Microsoft, Google and China-based Baidu have shown their interest in AI. Google unveiled its AI bot – Bard to the world earlier this month. Baidu is working on one. Microsoft has introduced OpenAI-powered Bing.

From writing assignments for students to developing codes for developers, AI chatbots have too much to offer. But what about spirituality? Well, we have an answer for that too. A Google engineer and a BITS Pilani alumni has created Gita GPT that answers your questions about life from the Bhagavad Gita.

Sukuru Sai Vineet unveiled the AI chatbot on January 28. He took to microblogging site Twitter to share the chatbot with the world.

What if you could talk to the Bhagvad Gita? To Lord Krishna himself?https://t.co/v6svUZ3PWV



the holy Song of God, now in your palms. Welcome to the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VVMEWEgzzZ — Vineet (@SaiVineet2) January 28, 2023

“What if you could talk to the Bhagvad Gita? To Lord Krishna himself? the holy Song of God, now in your palms. Welcome to the 21st century," he wrote in the tweet.

The tweet also has a link to the platform. It is free to use for all. However, it is currently down for maintenance. “We are currently down for maintenance. Expect performance updates soon," the website reads. But Vineet has shared snippets of some questions that the platform could answer.

For example, when asked about what is meaning of life, Gita GPT replied:

“The meaning of life, as described in the Bhagavad Gita, is to strive for liberation from old age and death, taking refuge in God and realising Brahman, the knowledge of the Self and all action. It is to be devoted to God and to work for the sake of sacrifice, with detachment and an established mind in knowledge. Ultimately, the goal is to reach the resplendent Supreme Person."

In the shared screenshots, the platform can be seen answering questions like ‘what is dharma’, ‘i am worried about my life, what should i do’ and others.