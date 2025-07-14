Your views on their content are taking Influencers places
14 Jul 2025
Influencers are turning into front-row ambassadors for global events—from Wimbledon to the Cannes Film Festival—as brands increasingly sponsor their presence to drive buzz and engagement.
Followers’ views on influencers’ social media posts are becoming their tickets to global events such as Wimbledon, Coachella and the F1 premiere. Companies such as JioStar, Warner Bros and Heineken are roping in creators to attend and promote these events.
