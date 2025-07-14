Manav Chabra, a lifestyle creator who is also at Wimbledon through his collaboration with JioStar, said that the best part about shooting content at such events is the rawness and unpredictability. “The biggest difference in the content created at these events is that it is around the experience rather than just filming a planned piece. As it is immersive, and we are figuring things out in real time, we must be on our toes and think quickly about how to capture it in our own style," Chabra said. The other events he has travelled to in the past through brand sponsorships include Coachella, the Champions League, the F1 Race, and Tomorrowland.