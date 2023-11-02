You’re Being Too Loud: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Is Interrupting Screenings Everywhere
Moviegoers say the pop star’s concert film can be heard through the walls at showings of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Exorcist: Believer” and more.
Taylor Swift is unmissable these days. Fans can find her performing live for crowds of 70,000, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs from a coveted box, stepping out to dinner in New York City and filling theater seats for her “Eras Tour" film.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message