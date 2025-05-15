‘You’re killing poor kids in Gaza’: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder arrested for disrupting US Senate hearing

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, was arrested on Wednesday after disrupting a Senate hearing to protest US military aid to Israel and humanitarian conditions in Gaza, according to the US Capitol Police.

Cohen was removed from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying.

“You’re killing poor kids in Gaza and paying for it by cutting Medicaid for kids here,” Cohen shouted from the public gallery before being escorted out by police with his hands tied behind his back. “Let food into Gaza,” he added as he was led away, according to videos posted online by Cohen.

The Capitol Police said Cohen was charged under a District of Columbia code that prohibits crowding, obstructing or incommoding — a citation often used in civil disobedience cases in the capital. Six other demonstrators arrested at the hearing face more serious charges, including assaulting a police officer, according to Capitol Police.

Cohen, a longtime progressive activist, co-founded Ben & Jerry’s in 1978 with Jerry Greenfield. The Vermont-based brand is known for its quirky flavors and outspoken political positions.

