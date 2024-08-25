Youth in politics would be transformative for India’s future: PM Modi

PM Modi, in 'Mann Ki Baat', urged youth to join politics for a transformative future, noting good response to his earlier call for youth without political lineage in politics.

Published25 Aug 2024, 06:20 PM IST
New Delhi: In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the country’s youth to join politics, saying it would be transformative for India's future.

The prime minister said his recent call to 100,000 young people with no political lineage to join politics has witnessed good response.

“My dear countrymen, this year from Red Fort, I have urged one lakh youth who are not from a political background to connect with the political system. This point of mine has garnered tremendous response. We thus come to know that a large number of our youth are eagerly ready to enter politics. All they are looking for is the right opportunity and apt guidance,” he said.

In a dig at the opposition parties, which he often accuses of nepotism, Modi said: “On account of the absence of a political legacy on part of their grandfather or parents, they could not enter politics despite wanting to... I hope that now with our collective efforts, youth who do not possess a political background will also be able to come forward in politics...their experience and their fervour will prove useful for the country.”

He said there is need for a fervour similar to what was witnessed during India’s freedom struggle, to help the country achieve its target of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

Also read | Mann Ki Baat about Khadi startups and drug rehab, PM Modi discusses success strategies with math Olympiad gold medalists

“I shall urge all my young friends to positively join this campaign. This step of yours will be transformative in terms of your future and the country’s future,” Modi added.

In his monthly address to the nation through the radio broadcast, the PM cited examples of people resorting to reusing and recycling products and talked of startups that are into eco-friendly products.

Talking of sanitation workers in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, he said a team of sanitation workers there has created wonderful artworks out of garbage by collecting plastic waste, used bottles, tyres and pipes from the neighbourhood and turning them into helicopters, cars and cannons, hanging flowerpots, among other things.

“This team of sanitation workers has adhered to the mantra of reduce, reuse and recycle. Owing to their efforts, the park has started appearing remarkably beautiful. Apart from local residents, people living in neighbouring districts, too, are reaching there to have a look,” he said.

He mentioned a startup named Ecokaari, which produces several beautiful items out of public waste.

Modi also urged people to get involved in toy recycling and give away the toys that many children do not play with anymore, to those who are too poor to afford toys.

 

 

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 06:20 PM IST
