YouTube blocks influencers’ videos on complaints from a mysterious government entity
Pratishtha Bagai , Neha Joshi 7 min read 13 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- YouTube has blocked various financial influencers’ videos in India amid Sebi’s crackdown on unauthorized financial advice and misinformation, but it did not specify whose complaint it was acting on. Sebi-registered analysts also have been caught in the crossfire.
YouTube has begun blocking access to videos from several financial influencers and some registered analysts in India after receiving “complaints from a government entity". The sudden removal of these videos—many of which include market, personal finance, and financial content—has sparked sharp criticism from influencers, some of whom are now considering legal action.
