YouTuber booked for bike stunt near Pangong Lake in Ladakh: 'Why are you destroying nature?'

A popular YouTuber has found himself in hot water after videos and photos of him riding superbikes and performing dangerous stunts in ecologically sensitive areas of Ladakh went viral on social media.

Ali Aalyan Iqbal, a content creator with over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and 428,000 Instagram followers, has been booked under Sections 125 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. He is accused of riding recklessly near Pangong Lake and the Nubra sand dunes -both protected zones due to their fragile ecosystems.

The Leh District Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “A domestic tourist was booked U/S 125 & 292 of BNS 2023 for dangerously riding a bike in restricted zones of Pangong Lake and Nubra sand dunes, endangering Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem. Visitors are urged to respect local laws to protect Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem.”



Ali, who describes himself as a rider, bodybuilder and boxer in his Instagram bio, had shared photos and videos of his Ladakh trip on his social media accounts. His actions drew sharp criticism online, with many accusing him of encouraging irresponsible tourism.

One Instagram user wrote, “Because of people like you, others can’t peacefully enjoy tourist places. If you’re so passionate about taking your bike into the water, come with me, I’ll show you proper water crossings in Ladakh. But don’t do things like this.”

Another user commented, “Why are you destroying nature.”

Ladakh, renowned for its breathtaking but fragile landscapes, has been under increasing strain due to rising tourist activity. Authorities and environmental groups have repeatedly appealed to visitors to stick to designated routes and keep away from protected areas.