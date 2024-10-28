YouTuber couple dies hours after posting eerie video with song on ‘final journey to death’

Kerala couple, popular on YouTube, died on Saturday under suspicious circumstances, hours after sharing a video with sound track, Vida Parayukayaanen Janmam (meaning final journey to death)

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Screenshot from the last video uploaded by the couple on YouTube.
Screenshot from the last video uploaded by the couple on YouTube.

A Kerala couple, popular on YouTube, Priya and her husband Selvaraj, were found dead in their home in Parassala on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times. The two were found dead by their son after he returned home late. The initial investigation of the matter by Kerala Police hints at suicide as the main reason for death.

The couple had uploaded their last YouTube video nearly 5-6 hours before their demise. In their video, the couple used the song Vida Parayukayaanen Janmam (meaning final journey to death). Neighbours have expressed their concern over the death of the couple and raised doubt over any other reason behind their death.

According to HT, the 33-second montage, which provides a glimpse into the couple's life with an unusual soundtrack, has sparked concerns that they have already hinted at their intentions. One of the photos featured in the video showed Selvaraj waving in front of the camera, and his wife Priya can be seen standing behind with a smile.

About the Kerala couple

Locals identified Priya and her husband Selvaraj as reserved people who preferred to avoid most social activities, including Kudumbashree, a poverty eradication and women's empowerment program in Kerala. 

The YouTube channel was primarily run by Priya, who used to share her cooking recipes via videos on the platform. The YouTube channel named ‘Sellulu Family’ had nearly 18,000 subscribers. The couple had shared nearly 1,400 videos, most of them dedicated to Priya's cooking.

Residents have expressed their concerns over the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths and have also suggested that there would be more to the reasons behind their suicide, reported HT citing local media.

The police are investigating all the reasons that may have led to the demise of the couple. The couple was reportedly facing financial difficulties after their daughter's marriage last year. 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsYouTuber couple dies hours after posting eerie video with song on ‘final journey to death’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.000.00
      Chennai
      80,311.000.00
      Delhi
      80,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.