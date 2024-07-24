Youtuber Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi Court on BJP leader defamation case

  • Saket Court of Delhi has issued summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai unit for allegedly referred him a violent and abusive troll.

ANI
Published24 Jul 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi Court for allegedly referring to BJP leader as violent and abusive troll.
Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi Court for allegedly referring to BJP leader as violent and abusive troll.(HT)

(ANI): Saket Court of Delhi has issued a summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai unit for allegedly referring to him as a violent and abusive troll.

The District Judge Gunjan Gupta in an order passed on July 19, 2024, issued summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the Dhruv Rathee and social media intermediaries for 06.08.2024. Advocates Raghav Awasthi with Mukesh Sharma appeared for the Plaintiff in the matter.

 

Also Read | Dhruv Rathee reacts after reports say YouTuber booked over ’objectionable’ post

According to the suit on 07.07.2024, Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video from his YouTube channel under the title "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee". As of the date of filing of the captioned case, the said video got 2,41,85,609 views and more than 2.3 million likes, which is increasing every minute.

Plaintiff Suresh Karamshi Nakhua stated that Dhruv Rathee claimed that Prime Minister Modi had hosted violent and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua, and Tajinder Bagga at his official residence. The video in question has received over 24 million views and more than 2.3 million likes, a number that continues to soar with every passing moment.

 

Also Read | ’Yes, I am terrorist, if...’: Uddhav Thackeray attacks PM Modi, Eknath Shinde

The suit further submitted that since in the aforesaid video violent tendencies are attributed to the Plaintiff for no rhyme or reason ostensibly in relation to the Prime Minister is one of the followers of the Plaintiff, it is clear that the said video has the tendency to bring down the Plaintiff in the estimation of ordinary people.

Plaintiff also stated that Dhruv who in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against the Plaintiff. The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the Plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities.

 

Also Read | Swati Maliwal claims getting rape and death threats after video by YouTuber

As a result of Dhruv Rathee's defamatory statements in the said video, the Plaintiff's reputation has been severely damaged. The false accusations made by Dhruv Rathee have led to widespread condemnation and ridicule of the Plaintiff, causing irreparable harm to his personal and professional life, stated the suit. (ANI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 02:04 PM IST
HomeNewsYoutuber Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi Court on BJP leader defamation case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.60
    02:05 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.55 (0.34%)

    NTPC

    388.40
    02:05 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    6.05 (1.58%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.10
    02:05 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -0.4 (-0.13%)

    ITC

    491.00
    02:05 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.05 (-0.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HBL Power Systems

    646.55
    01:55 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    52.8 (8.89%)

    Borosil Renewables

    561.50
    01:55 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    43.25 (8.35%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    687.65
    01:54 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.05 (7.85%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,170.45
    01:53 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    84.8 (7.81%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue