YouTuber Elvish Yadav reacts to media scrutiny after 8 hours of ED questioning: ‘Move aside…’

  • Elvish Yadav appeared before the ED for questioning related to a snake venom drug case.

Livemint
Updated6 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
The ED had summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav at its Lucknow office for questioning in connection with the money laundering case.
YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, known online as Elvish Yadav, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on August 5 for the second time. He was questioned in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he hosted, as well as associated financial transactions.

After the eight hours of questioning, he was surrounded by media. In the end, the 26-year-old was seen losing his cool and was heard saying, “Chill guys chill, relax. Side hato bhai. Khana khao apne ghar jakar. Bhooke mar rahe hoge [Move aside, go home. You all must be starving]”

When he was asked to keep his stand on the eight hours questioning, he said, “Chalo nahi rakhna mujhe (I don't want to keep my stand.)”

In response to the video being cirulated, Yadav also posted a clip showing reporters conversing outside the ED office. In the footage, reporters are heard discussing. In the video, reporters are heard saying, “Ek aadmi neeche se inko tight se pakad lena inko aage jaane na dena.” While sharing the video, he wrote, “For those jo media ko democracy ka fourth pillar maanta hai. [For those who consider media as the fourth pillar of democracy].”

Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on March 17. The controversial YouTuber was also winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. His arrest was part of an investigation into the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he is suspected of hosting. He was one of the six individuals named in an FIR filed at Noida's Sector 49 Police Station on November 3 last year, following a complaint from a representative of the animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). The five other accused, all snake charmers, were later given bail by a local court.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
