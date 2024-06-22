YSRCP’s central office on ‘illegally occupied’ land in Guntur demolished, party blames TDP of vendetta politics

  • The under-construction YSRCP central office building was allegedly being built on an ‘illegally occupied’ land, according to the reports

Livemint
Updated09:40 AM IST
YSRCP has blamed ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of vendetta politics
The central office of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Tadepalli of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was demolished on Saturday, June 22, by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). The under-construction YSRCP central office building was allegedly being built on an ‘illegally occupied’ land, according to the reports.

YSRCP has blamed ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of vendetta politics and alleged that the demolition was ordered even when the high “court halted any such activity.”

In a statement, YSRCP said, “The under construction YSRCP party’s central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state’s history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers.”

“TDP is doing vendetta politics. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the AP CRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority). The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity," it further said.

The party added that the demolished structure was “prepared for a slab before being razed. The CRDA’S defiance of the High Court’s directive may now draw further legal scrutiny.”

