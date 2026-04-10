Yuzvendra Chahal caught smoking, throws cigarette while driving in viral video; internet says ‘no class, no civic sense’

India discard Yuzvendra Chahal took the social media by storm after a video went viral where the Punjab Kings spinner was allegedly caught smoking and threw the cigarette while driving. Captured by a another commuter who was travelling in another vehicle, the video showed Chahal behind the wheel.

Having last played for the Indian national team in 2023, Chahal is currently a part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the timing of the video wasn't known. There was another person sitting beside Chahal, who identity is not known.

In the video, Chahal was seen taking a puff of a cigarette, and then dropped it on the road before speeding away. The video went viral in no time on social media with netizens slamming the cricketer for zero civic sense.

“Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road. All that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting,” said one of the users on X (formerly Twitter). “These are the so called celebs, and we expect the public to have civic sense? this country’s not fixing itself anytime soon,” added another user.

“NO WONDER HE WAS THROWN OUT OF TEAM,.....NO DISCIPLINE AND CIVIC SENSE,” wrote a user. “Smoking is one thing, but throwing a cigarette butt on the road is absolutely unacceptable,” added another.

Yuzvendra Chahal quits alcohol While his video with a cigarette went viral, Chahal just a month back revealed his decision of quitting alcohol to take care of his body. The 35-year-old leg-spinner aimed at prioratising his fitness and setting an example for the younger players.

“This year, my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. And I have some good news for you: I stopped drinking alcohol," Chahal said in an intervie with his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Ab de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

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“It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. I want to be more active, and I want to give 150 per cent for my team. As a senior bowler, if I go to the IPL, I want people to see me and think ‘we have to learn something from him’,” Chahal, who is the all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL.