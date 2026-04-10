Yuzvendra Chahal caught smoking, throws cigarette while driving in viral video; internet says ‘no class, no civic sense’

India discard Yuzvendra Chahal took the social media by storm after a video went viral where the Punjab Kings spinner was allegedly caught smoking and threw the cigarette while driving. Captured by a another commuter who was travelling in another vehicle, the video showed Chahal behind the wheel.

Having last played for the Indian national team in 2023, Chahal is currently a part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the timing of the video wasn't known. There was another person sitting beside Chahal, who identity is not known.

Advertisement

In the video, Chahal was seen taking a puff of a cigarette, and then dropped it on the road before speeding away. The video went viral in no time on social media with netizens slamming the cricketer for zero civic sense.

“Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road. All that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting,” said one of the users on X (formerly Twitter). “These are the so called celebs, and we expect the public to have civic sense? this country’s not fixing itself anytime soon,” added another user.

“NO WONDER HE WAS THROWN OUT OF TEAM,.....NO DISCIPLINE AND CIVIC SENSE,” wrote a user. “Smoking is one thing, but throwing a cigarette butt on the road is absolutely unacceptable,” added another.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal quits alcohol While his video with a cigarette went viral, Chahal just a month back revealed his decision of quitting alcohol to take care of his body. The 35-year-old leg-spinner aimed at prioratising his fitness and setting an example for the younger players.

Advertisement

“This year, my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. And I have some good news for you: I stopped drinking alcohol," Chahal said in an intervie with his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Ab de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced by Mumbai court

“It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. I want to be more active, and I want to give 150 per cent for my team. As a senior bowler, if I go to the IPL, I want people to see me and think ‘we have to learn something from him’,” Chahal, who is the all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2026 So far Chahal has played three matches so far for Punjab Kings with one against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out due to rain. The leg-spinner has taken three wickets and will be in action on Saturday as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in