Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce News LIVE: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma who sought legal help for their split are no longer husband and wife as the Bandra Family Court granted the decree of divorce. The family court delivered its final decision on their divorce petition by Thursday, March 20.

“As the petitioner No 1 (Chahal) is a participant of IPL, the advocate informs that he may not be available post March 21. The family court is hence requested to decide their divorce plea by tomorrow (March 20)”, the Bombay High Court bench said on Wednesday.

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce News LIVE Updates Both of them arrived at the Bandra court separately before the Bandra Family Court. While Dhanashree kept it simple in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, Yuzvendra wore a black t-shirt and denim pants. His t-shirt read, “Be your own sugar daddy.”

On the divorce of Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Yuzvendra Chahal, on Thursday said, as quoted by ANI, “The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife.”

Yuzvendra Chahal's estranged wife arrived at the premises after the cricketer arrived. Both were wearing face masks to conceal their identities.

At around 11:00 am, Yuzvendra Chahal arrived at Bandra Family Court for hearing in his divorce proceedings.

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, a plea was filed by the cricketer and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma to waive off the mandatory six-month cooling off period before divorce. The high court directed the family court to expedite the matter and finalise the divorce petition on March 20. The leg spinner will play for Punjab Kings in the tournament which kicks off on March 22.

When did Yuzvendra Chahal marry Dhanashree Verma? Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree Verma almost four years ago, in December 2020. Trouble in their marriage began to brew months later and the duo separated in June 2022. Notably, the couple has been living separately for over two and a half years. Considering this, the single-judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar waived off the cooling period and issued a direction to the family court to fast track the case.

This comes almost a month after the family court refused to entertain the waiving of the cooling period on February 20, considering the statutory provisions. On Wednesday, the high court quashed the family court’s order and said, “It is clear that there is no impediment in the facts and circumstances of the case in granting the applications." It is important to note that a six-month cooling-off period is mandatory under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Observing that Chahal had paid ₹2.37 crore to Verma, of the total ₹4.75 crore alimony amount, Justice Madhav Jamdar stated that the rest can be paid as permanent alimony once their divorce is finalised in court, reported Bar and Bench.