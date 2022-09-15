In an open letter titled ‘Earth is now our only shareholder’ on the company’s website, Yvon Chouinard wrote: “Each year, the money we make after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the crisis. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we'll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth."

