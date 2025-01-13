Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 13 that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, bridges and ropeways with world's highest tunnel, railroad bridge and rail lines are being built in the Union Territory (UT). Modi addressed a gathering in Sonamarg after inaugurating the newly constructed ‘Z-Morh’ tunnel.

"Our Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, bridges and ropeways. The highest tunnel in the world is being built here. The highest railroad bridge in the world is being built here. The highest rail lines in the world are being built here. The world is in awe after seeing the engineering of the Chenab Bridge," Modi told the gathering

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the ‘Z-Morh’ tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway at Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The strategically-significant project will play a crucial role in ensuring year-round road connectivity from Ganderbal district to Ladakh.

The PM was accompanied by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"Today I came here as 'sevak' in between you. A few days ago I got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of your own railway division in Jammu. This was your very old demand. Today I have got the opportunity to hand over the Sonamarg Tunnel to the country," Modi said.

'Modi keeps his promises' Modi said that he keeps his promises. "You have to believe that this is Modi and he keeps his promises. There is a right time for everything and right things will happen at the right time," Modi said without mentioning the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Modi's remarks shortly came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sought restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at the event.

Modi also inspected the 6.4 km-long tunnel after the formal inauguration. He also interacted with the workers involved in the construction of the tunnel. The project is part of the 12-km long project constructed at an estimated ₹2,700 crore comprises two tunnels.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, the project is expected to reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hour, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. It will provide better connectivity to Baltal (Amarnath cave), Kargil, and other places in the Ladakh region throughout the year.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel, the tunnel is equipped with intelligent Traffic Management System and includes main tunnel, parallel escape tunnel and a ventilation tunnel.

"Now, Kashmir is being connected with railways. People are happy with the developmental works. Schools and colleges are being constructed. This is the new Jammu and Kashmir. The whole nation is engaged into making India a developed nation. It is possible when no any part of family is not left in the race of development. For this, our government with resolution of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is working," he added.

On October 20, 2024, the tunnel workers were attacked by terrorists who entered a camp at Gagangir. The attack killed seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a doctor from Kashmir.

Work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed in 2024. The tunnel had its soft opening in February 2024.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) describes the Sonamarg Tunnel as a breakthrough that goes beyond simply connecting Gagangir and and Sonamarg, unlocking the region's full potential for trade and tourism.