Zakia Jafri, the face of legal battle in Gujarat riots cases, dies. All you need to know

Zakia Jafri, a prominent figure in the fight for justice following the 2002 Gujarat riots, has died at the age of 86. Known for her unwavering legal battle against the state government, she became a symbol of hope for victims. Her legacy will endure as a testament to resilience.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated1 Feb 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress lawmaker Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the Gulbarg massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots.

Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, died in Ahmedabad on Saturday due to age-related issues. Jafri, the survivor of the Gulberg Society massacre on February 28, 2002, was 86.

Zakia spent her last moments with her US-based daughter Nishrin in Ahmedabad. She passed away around 11.30 am, according to her son Tanveer, who lives in Surat, Gujarat.

"My mother was visiting my sister's house in Ahmedabad. She completed her daily morning routine and was chatting normally with her family members when she complained of feeling uneasy. The doctor, who was called in, declared her dead around 11:30 am," her son Tanveer Jafri told PTI.

Zakia will be laid to rest beside her husband in Ahmedabad.

Zakia’s husband, Ehsan Jafri was among the 68 people who died inside the gated Gulberg Society in the Chamanpura area of Ahmedabad. The Gulberg Society massacre had taken place a day after coaches of the Sabarmati Express train were burnt in Godhra, resulting in the deaths of 59 'karsevaks' returning from Ayodhya.

Gujarat Riots 2002

The incident triggered horrific rioting across the state.

In 2006, Zakia submitted a complaint saying that the police had not registered a complaint against then Gujarat chief minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top politicians in connection with the riots.

The Supreme Court, in 2022, had dismissed Jafri’s plea challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The Supreme Court also made certain controversial remarks against Jafri's co-petitioner Teesta Setalvad, who was later arrested by the Gujarat Police in a freshly registered case alleging fabrication of evidence.

The Supreme Court later granted Setalvad bail in 2023.

"Zakia Appa a compassionate leader of the human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago!Her visionary presence will be missed by the nation family friends & world! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa!" Setalvad wrote in 'X'

Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of the human rights community, passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by the nation, family, friends & world!

Through her long-drawn legal battle against the Gujarat government since 2006, Zakia had become the face of the fight for justice for the victims of the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Zakia Jafri was a central figure in the legal challenges regarding the Gujarat riots, representing the victims’ pursuit of justice.
  • Her passing marks the end of an era in the human rights movement in India, particularly concerning the 2002 riots.
  • Jafri’s lifelong advocacy highlighted the need for accountability and justice in cases of communal violence.
