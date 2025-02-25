After 8 years in a pre-colonial building in South Bombay, the ‘iconic’ 5-storey flagship Zara store has closed its doors because the brand could no longer afford the ₹3 crore in monthly rent.

It was reportedly the largest overseas space-related transaction made by a high-street brand.

Housed in the 119-year-old Ismail Building at Flora Fountain in the Fort district in Mumbai, the Spanish luxury fashion brand's flagship store, sprawling over 51,300 square feet, opened in 2017 after a two-year restoration effort.

The ‘majestic’ SoBo store, the netizens said, paled even its flagship store in Paris at Champs Elysées.

About the Fort area landmark This five-story Edwardian Neo-Classical landmark, known for its dramatic columns and Roman-inspired details, was meticulously restored to house a Zara store in 2017.

“Prior to Zara’s opening, the building was completely restored by us,” Arif Fazlani, managing director of the Fazlani Group, which owns the majestic building told Hindustan Times. “They (Zara) did the interiors.”

Architects Kirtida Unwalla and Mona Sanghvi, alongside Zara’s design team, spent two years revitalizing the Ismail Building while preserving its colonial-era charm.

The restoration cleaned weathered green basalt and limestone columns, preserved the ornate facade, and uncovered hidden cast-iron pillars and balcony grilles.

Inside, exposed historic bricks honour the building’s rich heritage while seamlessly integrating modern retail infrastructure.

Why did the store close? On Monday, the era of the elite-favourite Zara SoBo ended with a sign at its doorstep: ‘Please be informed that this Zara store will cease operations after the end of business on 23rd February…’

Hindustan Times report said Zara staffers knew about the news of the store’s closure for the last three or four months.

Inditex Trent, a joint venture between Spain's Inditex and Tata Group's Trent, which operates Zara stores in India, decided to close the outlet as it had become economically unviable.

“The operational viability of the independent Zara Flora Fountain store, when compared to other opportunities like the three Zara outlets in the city's shopping malls and the growing online business, led to the decision to focus resources and investments on those opportunities,” Times of India cited sources as saying.

The flagship Zara store, which had leased the entire ground and five-storied building, utilised only three floors to sell clothes, leaving the rest vacant.

What's next for 119-year old Ismail Building? Fazlani told HT that Zara will hand over the premises by the end of this month. “Starting March 1, there will be a new tenant.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Ismail Building will now house Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop.