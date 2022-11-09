Zayn Malik ‘relied on school meals' as kid, reveals his letter to Rishi Sunak1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:22 PM IST
- Zayn Malik said he also relied on free school meals as a child to ensure that he was able to eat
Zayn Malik, one of the founders of One Direction, has revealed through his letter to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he had relied on free school meals providing programmes when he was a child to ensure that he was able to eat. In the letter, Zayn Malik has requested the government to extend free school meals to all children in poverty in England.