Zayn Malik, one of the founders of One Direction, has revealed through his letter to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he had relied on free school meals providing programmes when he was a child to ensure that he was able to eat. In the letter, Zayn Malik has requested the government to extend free school meals to all children in poverty in England.

While growing up in Bradford, West Yorkshire, Zayn Malik, too, had relied on the free school meals like many other children in poverty, his letter revealed. Zayn Malik, who has been named the ambassador for the Food Foundation, is calling to expand free school meals to all 800,000 children living in households and missing out on free school meals.

“The work the Food Foundation do to tackle child food poverty is close to my heart, as I too was one of the children in the UK that relied on programmes to ensure I was able to eat," Zayn Malik wrote in his letter to Rishi Sunak.

Zayn Malik also said that the children living in poverty are stealing food from canteens "because they are so hungry but can't afford to buy lunch".

“I want government to act urgently to ensure that children no longer have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger and poverty and can grow up to have healthy and productive lives," Zayn Malik said.

The former member of One Direction said, “I am honoured to also take on the role of ambassador to help bring vital awareness to this critical issue. My long-term commitment to this work is driven by my family’s own experiences and I feel passionately that every child has a fundamental right to good food. This is a problem that we can all work together to solve."