Zee promoters' road to higher stake goes through LIC, mutual funds
Zee's largest foreign investor Norges has backed the resolution. Proxy firm SES, which had earlier asked shareholders to reject the resolution, also supports it, improving the odds. But two other domestic proxy advisors, IiAS and InGovern, remain opposed.
Mumbai: Domestic institutions, including mutual funds and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), hold the key to allowing Subhash Chandra-led promoter entities to increase their stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. That's when Norges Bank, the company's largest overseas investor, has given its assent.