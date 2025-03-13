A viral Threads post about a Zepto delivery rider’s dedication to delivering orders despite challenges has ignited a debate on social media, with users questioning what true kindness looks like.

According to the post, the delivery boy carried a large grocery order up 12 flights of stairs after discovering that the building’s lift was out of order. By the time he reached the customer’s door, he was visibly exhausted and panting.

The Threads post read: “Zepto delivery boy brought a big grocery delivery today morning. Only problem - lift out of order. So he climbed 12 floors. 12. And was panting when at my door. I gave him a good tip, which he genuinely refused. Twice. I forced it into his hands. Be kind. Have empathy. Reward gig workers when you can [sic].”

Appreciating his effort, the customer offered him a tip, but the delivery boy initially refused—twice. After some insistence, he finally accepted it.

Social media reactions While some users applauded the gesture, others had a different take. One user commented, "Terse niche nahi utar gaya… tip dekar mahaan ban raha hai (You couldn’t even walk downstairs… acting great just because you gave a tip) [sic]."

Another suggested, “Offering him to sit down for a while and giving him a bottle of water is a far better gesture.”

A few people took a more practical stance. "It would be actually nice of you if you climbed down to the 6th floor and he climbed up to the 6th floor and then hand you over the package. Kindness is not always about money. It’s about showing empathy [sic]," one person wrote.

Others also said that money isn’t always the best way to show gratitude and that empathy should go beyond financial tips.

The discussion quickly grew into a broader conversation about the treatment of gig workers. Some pointed out the harsh conditions delivery personnel face daily—low wages, long hours, and little job security.

