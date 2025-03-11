How could it be better than a trade deal?

Any bilateral trade agreement will take time to be negotiated, and it is unlikely to thwart the reciprocal tariffs that the US government has threatened to levy. Global Trade Research Initiative, a think tank that mooted the concept of a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff approach, has said that a bilateral trade agreement will also force India to deal with issues such as opening up its protected agriculture sector for which it is not ready. Farming employs millions of poor in India. On the other hand, a zero-for-zero deal can be struck quickly, avoiding contentious issues. If the US agrees, a deal can be signed before reciprocal tariffs come into effect.