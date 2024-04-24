Zero shadow day in Bengaluru today; Check time, date across Indian cities to see the rare astronomical spectacle
Bengaluru to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today, a rare celestial event lasting 6-8 minutes. Other Indian cities will also experience this phenomenon at different dates and time of the year. The astronomical phenomenon occurs when the sun aligns perfectly overhead and casts no shadows
Zero Shadow Day 2024: The city of Bengaluru is set to witness a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today. In the Silicon Valley of India, this unique astronomical event is expected to occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm. The event spanning 6- 8 minutes involves the diapperance of shadows.