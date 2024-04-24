Bengaluru to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today, a rare celestial event lasting 6-8 minutes. Other Indian cities will also experience this phenomenon at different dates and time of the year. The astronomical phenomenon occurs when the sun aligns perfectly overhead and casts no shadows

Zero Shadow Day 2024: The city of Bengaluru is set to witness a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today. In the Silicon Valley of India, this unique astronomical event is expected to occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm. The event spanning 6- 8 minutes involves the diapperance of shadows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground," as per the Astronomical Society of India website.

Also read: Bengaluru residents can walk sans shadow tomorrow in rare celestial event. All you need to know about Zero Shadow Day Other cities across India will also bear witness to another major celestial event, Zero Shadow Day, this year after the Solar Eclipse last month. Astronomical enthusiasts can gear up for this cosmic event which will be observed across various cities of the country. Check the exact time and date across Indian cities to witness the celestial spectacle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanyakumari: April 10 and September 1 (Local Noon: 12:21, 12:22)

Bengaluru: April 24 and August 18 (Local Noon: 12:17, 12:25)

Hyderabad: May 9 and August 5 (Local Noon: 12:12, 12:19)

Mumbai: May 15 and June 27 (Local Noon: 12:34, 12:45)

Bhopal: June 13 and June 28 (Local Noon: 12:20, 12:23) The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which will hold an event on the occasion of ‘Zero Shadow Day’ at its Koramangala campus to spread awareness about this astronomical phenomenon.

Also read: Hyderabad to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today. Details here Students, teachers and astronomy enthusiasts have been invited to engage in hands-on activities from 10 am to 1 pm on April 24. The activities range from observing the changing shadow lengths of objects to measuring them.

All you need to know about Zero Shadow Day Zero Shadow Day occurs when the sun aligns perfectly overhead which causes vertical objects to cast no shadows during the specific time of the day. This phenomenon takes place twice every year in regions located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: What is zero shadow day? Unique celestial event set to grace Bengaluru on August 18 The Bengaluru city, commonly known as tech hub of India, is located at a latitude of approximately 13.0 degrees north which witnesses this rare celestial event around April 24 or 25 and on August 18 every year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!