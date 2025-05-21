‘Zero tolerance against terrorism!’: MP Sanjay Jha-led first delegation embarks on 5-nation outreach on Op Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has shared visuals of the first group of the All Party delegation that departed for a five-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

The all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on India’s Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach comprises the following members: BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Pradan Baruah, Brij Lal, and Hemang Joshi; Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI(M) MP John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

The Sanjay Jha-led delegation is undertaking a five-nation tour covering Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore to highlight India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism and expose Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha drew attention to Pakistan's alleged direct involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"There were 2-3 things. The most important one was that Pakistan-sponsored training camps were responsible for the incident which occurred in Pahalgam. India took steps after that, and nine terrorist training centres were hit - this has to be told. Pakistan State and Pakistan Army are both involved in this," he said.

Jha further quoted Prime Minister Modi's stern warning: "This was done like a proxy war against India... The PM has said that it is enough now. We know your designs, and we will hit you deep inside. India did this in their self-defence," he added.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U's Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.