Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath, in a recent episode of his podcast WTF, shared his perspective on parenthood. He expressed that the conventional notion of having children to perpetuate a legacy does not resonate with him. Instead, he emphasizes his present endeavors and does not feel compelled to allocate a substantial portion of his life to raising a child.

“This is also partly why I don't have kids. I'm going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point. What if he says 'scr** you' at 18 and leave anyway," Kamath said.

When the conversation turned to legacy, the 37-year-old entrepreneur disclosed that he doesn't adhere to the conventional notion of leaving one behind.

"I think we all feel that we are more important than we are... you are born and you die like every other animal on the planet and then you are gone and nobody remembers anybody," he added.

Kamath also elaborated that his values do not support the idea of having children solely for the purpose of ensuring his memory after death.

"What's the point in being remembered (after death)? I feel like you should come, you should live well, you should be nice to the people you meet in your life," Kamath said.

Illustrating his commitment to societal welfare, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, joined The Giving Pledge as the youngest Indian signatory last year. This esteemed initiative brings together philanthropists dedicated to allocating a significant portion of their wealth to charitable endeavors. Mr. Kamath attributes his philanthropic journey to the influence of notable Bengaluru entrepreneurs and fellow pledgers such as Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, and Azim Premji, founder of Wipro.

“So, there are four people in India who have signed The Giving Pledge -- the other three happen to be really good friends of mine. And Bangaloreans will resonate with this -- all of them are from Bangalore. All four of us are friends. Me and Kiran live in the same apartment… we all tend to meet once in a month for dinner or travel together," Kamath added.

When questioned about his choice to allocate a significant portion of his wealth to philanthropy, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath cited the influence of philanthropic figures in Bengaluru, especially those aligned with The Giving Pledge. Observing their commitment to societal welfare motivated him to amplify the beneficial effects of his personal wealth. He articulated a preference for channeling his resources towards causes he holds dear, prioritizing this over accumulating wealth for future endeavors.

“I think everybody should realise the importance and understand the concept of mortality... I am 37 and if the average lifespan of an Indian is 72 years old, I have 35 years left. There is no value in leaving money in the banks… so I would rather give it to things I believe in. So rather than leaving the money I have earned in the last 20 years and what I would earn in the next 20 years to a bank or institution like that… I would rather make the most of it," Mr Kamath said.

