Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath reveals why he doesn't want kids, shares views on parenthood
When the conversation turned to legacy, the 37-year-old entrepreneur disclosed that he doesn't adhere to the conventional notion of leaving one behind.
Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath, in a recent episode of his podcast WTF, shared his perspective on parenthood. He expressed that the conventional notion of having children to perpetuate a legacy does not resonate with him. Instead, he emphasizes his present endeavors and does not feel compelled to allocate a substantial portion of his life to raising a child.