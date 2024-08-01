Zika virus detected in larvae samples from parts of Pune as cases rise

The Zika virus outbreak in Pune began from June 20, and 49 cases have been reported so far.The Zika virus outbreak in Pune began on June 20, and 49 cases have been reported so far. Additionally, three more cases have been reported in the rural areas of Pune.

Pune reports two more cases of Zika virus.
A team from ICMR National Institute of Virology has found Zika virus in a mosquito pool and larvae samples collected from Pashan, Erandwane and Mundhwa.

“The virus has been detected in a mosquito pool and larvae samples collected from areas like Pashan, Erandwane and Mundhwa. As a preventive measure, we have asked authorities to contain the breeding of mosquitoes within a five-kilometre radius of the affected area,” a Hindustan Times report said citing Dr Radhakrishnan Pawar, joint director of health services.

 

Almost 203 mosquito samples were collected and 1,094 larvae samples were sent to National Institute of Virology for testing, the report said, citing official data. Out of the total samples, Zika virus was detected in the samples from Erandwane and Pashan. As per reports on July 31, Zika virus was detected in the samples collected from Mundhwa also, the report said.

 

On Wednesday July 31, two new cases of Zika virus were reported in Pune. One of them is a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Manikbaug, Sinhagad Road. She showed symptoms such as fever and rashes and her blood samples were tested positive for Zika virus. She is 21 weeks pregnant. 

The second case is of a 78-year-old man from Baner, who tested positive for the virus, the report said, quoting Dr Nina Borade, Health Chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He is currently admitted to a private hospital.

 

The PMC sent samples of 20 suspected patients, including samples collected from 17 pregnant women. Till date, PMC has sent 448 samples for testing at the National Institute of Virology, including 395 samples of expectant mothers. Following the rise in Zika virus cases, the state health officials and PMC health officials held a meeting on July 31.

“We have asked the department to remain on alert following the Zika virus detection in mosquitoes in Pune city. During the meeting, strategies to address the situation and containment measures were discussed,” the report said quoting Dr S S Anuse, entomologist at the Public Health Department.

