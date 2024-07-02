Zika virus infects 2 pregnant women in Pune, 4 more test positive; know how harmful this virus is for expecting women

Health officials detected the first Zika virus case in Pune in a 46-year-old doctor. Subsequently, his 15-year-old daughter also tested positive.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published03:01 PM IST
Zika virus disease spreads through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are also carriers of dengue and chikungunya
Zika virus disease spreads through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are also carriers of dengue and chikungunya(AP)

Health officials have reported six cases of Zika virus infection in Pune city on Monday, July 1, reported PTI.

Among those infected are two pregnant women, both of whom are in stable condition and are asymptomatic, health officials informed.

“A 28-year-old pregnant woman from the Erandwane area was detected with Zika virus infection. Her reports came positive on Friday. Another woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detected with the infection on Monday. The condition of both women is good, and they have no symptoms,” PTI quoted an official.

Also Read | Maharashtra’s Pune reports first Zika virus case this year, civic body issues a

Zika virus cases in Pune

  • The official reported that “The first case of Zika virus infection was reported from Erandwane when a 46-year-old doctor's report returned positive. After that, his 15-year-old daughter's samples also tested positive,” reported PTI.
  • He added, “The other two cases, of a 47-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, are from Mundhwa.”
  • The official further informed that the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department is taking precautionary measures, such as fogging and fumigation, to curb mosquito breeding and is conducting a surveillance drive.

Also Read | Zika virus found in mosquito near Bengaluru, alert issued: Report

The health officer for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Dr Kalpana Baliwant, said that a total of 25 samples were collected, reported ANI. Among these samples, 12 were from Erandwane, with two samples of pregnant women, among a total of seven, turning out to be positive. Additionally, 13 samples were collected from Mundhwa, but reports were negative.

Also Read | Pune confirms two Zika virus cases: What you need to know

How harmful is Zika virus for pregnant women?

In pregnant women, the Zika virus can be particularly dangerous. It can lead to microcephaly, a condition where the foetus develops an abnormally small head due to abnormal brain development.

The Zika virus disease spreads through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are also carriers of dengue and chikungunya. The Zika virus was first reported in Uganda in 1947.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsZika virus infects 2 pregnant women in Pune, 4 more test positive; know how harmful this virus is for expecting women

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.35
09:38 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.39%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
09:38 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-1.85 (-0.6%)

Tata Steel

174.55
09:38 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.45 (0.26%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

273.95
09:38 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.95 (0.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.57
09:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.03 (9.7%)

EPL

220.15
09:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
18.2 (9.01%)

Solar Industries India

10,970.00
09:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
871.05 (8.63%)

Archean Chemical Industries

728.80
09:31 AM | 2 JUL 2024
48.75 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue