Zika virus infects 2 pregnant women in Pune, 4 more test positive; know how harmful this virus is for expecting women

Health officials have reported six cases of Zika virus infection in Pune city on Monday, July 1, reported PTI.

Among those infected are two pregnant women, both of whom are in stable condition and are asymptomatic, health officials informed.

“A 28-year-old pregnant woman from the Erandwane area was detected with Zika virus infection. Her reports came positive on Friday. Another woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detected with the infection on Monday. The condition of both women is good, and they have no symptoms,” PTI quoted an official.

Zika virus cases in Pune The official reported that “The first case of Zika virus infection was reported from Erandwane when a 46-year-old doctor's report returned positive. After that, his 15-year-old daughter's samples also tested positive,” reported PTI.

He added, “The other two cases, of a 47-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, are from Mundhwa.”

The official further informed that the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department is taking precautionary measures, such as fogging and fumigation, to curb mosquito breeding and is conducting a surveillance drive.

The health officer for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Dr Kalpana Baliwant, said that a total of 25 samples were collected, reported ANI. Among these samples, 12 were from Erandwane, with two samples of pregnant women, among a total of seven, turning out to be positive. Additionally, 13 samples were collected from Mundhwa, but reports were negative.

How harmful is Zika virus for pregnant women? In pregnant women, the Zika virus can be particularly dangerous. It can lead to microcephaly, a condition where the foetus develops an abnormally small head due to abnormal brain development.

The Zika virus disease spreads through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are also carriers of dengue and chikungunya. The Zika virus was first reported in Uganda in 1947.