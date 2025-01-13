Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 13, inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Z-Morh has also been renamed Sonamarg Tunnel after the famous tourist place. After the inauguration of the ₹2,700 crore project, PM Modi went inside the Z-Morh tunnel and also interacted with the project officials. He also met the construction workers who worked amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.