Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 13, inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Z-Morh has also been renamed Sonamarg Tunnel after the famous tourist place. After the inauguration of the ₹2,700 crore project, PM Modi went inside the Z-Morh tunnel and also interacted with the project officials. He also met the construction workers who worked amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.
Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to those killed in terror attack on Z-Morh Tunnel in October last year and said they gave their lives for the project and the country.
With the newly inaugurated Z-Morh Tunnel making headlines, here are 10 quick facts about the Sonamarg Tunnel:
- The Sonamarg Tunnel or the Z-Morh Tunnel project is around 12 km long and comprises of (a) Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, (b) an egress tunnel, and (c) approach roads.
- The Z-Morh Tunnel has been constructed at a cost of over ₹2,700 crore.
- The tunnel is situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level.
- After its completion, the Sonamarg Tunnel will provide all-weather and year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh.
- This tunnel bypasses the routes prone to landslides and avalanches, ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.
- Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.
- The 6.5 km-long two-lane bi-directional road tunnel is constructed between Gagangir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
- The Sonamarg Tunnel is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre escape passage for emergency-like situations.
- The work on the Z-Morh Tunnel began in May 2015 and it was expected to be completed by 2016-17. The Z-Morh Tunnel took almost a decade for completion as the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) stopped work in 2018 due to financial stress.
- The foundation stone of the Z-Morh Tunnel project was laid in October 2012 by the then minister for surface transport CP Joshi.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.