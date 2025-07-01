Zohran Mamdani clinches NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary in upset over Andrew Cuomo

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and state assembly member, has officially won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo by a wide margin and shaking up the city’s political establishment.

“Last Tuesday, Democrats spoke in a clear voice, delivering a mandate for an affordable city, a politics of the future, and a leader unafraid to fight back against rising authoritarianism," he said. "I am humbled by the support of more than 545,000 New Yorkers who voted for our campaign and am excited to expand this coalition even further as we defeat Eric Adams and win a city government that puts working people first.”

Victory confirmed after ranked choice count The Associated Press called the race Tuesday after the Board of Elections released the results of the ranked choice vote tabulation. Mamdani finished 12 percentage points ahead of Cuomo.

His win had been expected since he secured a commanding lead on June 24, but he fell just shy of the 50% threshold needed to avoid additional counting under the city’s ranked choice voting system.

A stunning upset over a political heavyweight Mamdani launched his campaign as a virtually unknown figure, while Cuomo leaned on decades of name recognition and his formidable fundraising machine. But Cuomo’s comeback bid was hampered by the sexual harassment scandal that forced his resignation four years ago.

Populist platform resonates with voters Mamdani built his campaign around pledges to expand city services and rein in inequality:

Free city buses

Free child care

A rent freeze for tenants in rent-stabilized apartments

Government-run grocery stores

Higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for it all Democratic establishment wary of embrace While some Democratic leaders have praised Mamdani’s energy, many remain cautious. His criticisms of law enforcement, his use of the term “genocide” to describe Israeli actions in Gaza, and his embrace of democratic socialism have become lightning rods.

General Election field takes shape Mamdani will now face a crowded general election that includes:

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent after dropping out of the Democratic primary amid a now-dismissed bribery case.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Independent candidate Jim Walden. Certification The city’s Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the final results by July 15.

Harvey Epstein wins NYC Council Democratic Primary State Assembly Member Harvey Epstein has defeated former US Representative Anthony Weiner in the Democratic primary for a New York City Council seat representing lower Manhattan, blocking Weiner’s attempt to return to public office after years of scandal.

Epstein clinches victory after ranked choice count The primary election concluded on June 24, but the race remained undecided until Tuesday, when the city’s Board of Elections released the ranked choice voting results confirming Epstein as the winner. He now advances to the general election this fall.

Epstein, a former tenant organiser and lawyer who has served in the state Assembly since 2018, thanked voters for their confidence.

Weiner’s long-shot bid ends in defeat Weiner, once a prominent Democratic voice in Congress, entered the race in hopes of reviving his political career, which collapsed more than a decade ago under the weight of sexting scandals.

He resigned from Congress in 2011 after sending explicit images to a college student, and his subsequent mayoral bid was derailed by revelations he had continued the behavior. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old girl and served prison time.