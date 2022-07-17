Zomato awards delivery man who drove 12 km to get medicines for sick baby

Zomato awards delivery man who drove 12 km to get medicines for sick baby1 min read . 17 Jul 2022
Zomato has recognised the services of a delivery agent who braved heavy rains to bring medicines to a sick child. The Zomato delivery agent, Jithin Vijayan, who hails from Kochi in Kerala, drove about 12 kilometers in pouring rain to get medicines for a baby.
While delivering one of his late-night orders, Jithin Vijayan learned that the order was for a woman with a sick one-year-old baby.
Seeing the sick child, Jithin Vijayan travelled over 12 kilometres to get medicines for the baby. Jithin Vijayan's act beyond his duty has earned him a Zomato Gallantry Award.
In a post shared on LinkedIn, Zomato said the Gallantry Awards recognise the key role that delivery partners play in its operations.
"Of all the inspiring stories that we came through, these are the ones that stood out for their work ethic and commitment to serve people beyond the call of duty," wrote Zomato as it named the recipients of the awards.
Jithin Vijayan was recognised for helping the woman with a sick child. Along with Jithin Vijayan, another Zomato delivery agent, Shivaji Balaji Pawar, was recognised for 'Going Above and Beyond.'
"Being born with a polio infection hasn't stopped Shivaji from playing top-level cricket," Zomato remarked.
