Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns: 'To other unknown adventures...'

"MG - you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business. Thanks to you, I feel confident that I can continue to build on top of your legacy and build a bigger and better company going forward. Thanks once again; I know you will always be around for me, but still, you will be sorely missed," said Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}